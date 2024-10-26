Summarize Simplifying... In short Pete Alonso, a top MLB player, is in high demand as a free agent, with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees as potential destinations.

Alonso's impressive career stats, including 226 home runs since 2019, make him a valuable asset for any team.

Presenting to you the top five landing spots for Pete Alonso during the free agency (Image credit: X/@Mets)

MLB: Presenting Pete Alonso's five best free agency destinations

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:54 pm Oct 26, 202407:54 pm

What's the story After leading the league in home runs and RBIs across different seasons, Pete Alonso is a rare free-agent powerhouse. If he leaves the Mets, it will mark a major change for the franchise. So, where might the Polar Bear head next? We break down the cost and rank the five most likely teams to land him.

Cost

How much is Alonso worth in the free agency?

Turning 30 this December, Alonso has hit 226 home runs since 2019, trailing only Aaron Judge. Though Alonso's stats this season dipped, his market value remains high, with Spotrac estimating six years at $174M. Additionally, reports suggest Alonso declined a seven-year, $158M extension and aims for $200M+. We can expect serious bidding for Alonso, likely not from budget-conscious teams like Tampa Bay or Oakland.

#1

1. New York Mets - 2024 record: 89-73

Alonso anchored the Mets' first base with 159 starts this season, but his future in Queens remains uncertain. If Alonso isn't re-signed, the Mets might shift Mark Vientos to first base and eye stars like Juan Soto or Alex Bregman to fill gaps. However, Alonso is just 26 homers shy of the franchise record, making the re-signing a pretty straightforward choice for the Mets.

#2

2. Seattle Mariners - 2024 record: 85-77

Seattle's current first base setup is rookie Tyler Locklear and utility players Luke Raley and Dylan Moore. After moving on from Ty France, Seattle used five different players at first base in just nine games, signaling a need for stability. They could go big for Alonso, adding much-needed power for the $30 million per year he'd command, with future salary flexibility from departing contracts.

#3

Houston Astros - 2024 record: 88-73

Houston's current first base options are Jon Singleton and Victor Caratini/Yainer Diaz. According to Bleacher Report, with big contracts for Jose Altuve ($32.5M), Josh Hader ($19M), Lance McCullers Jr. ($17.7M), and more, they're already at about $184M for 2025. Assuming a $236M payroll, they likely have room for only one major signing: re-signing Alex Bregman or pursuing a power bat like Alonso.

#4

Chicago Cubs - 2024 record: 83-79

The Cubs have been linked to Alonso, whose power would suit Wrigley Field well, where he already boasts eight homers in 74 career plate appearances. While Michael Busch impressed with 21 homers and a .775 OPS in his rookie year, Cody Bellinger's $25M player option impacts any Alonso deal. However, if Bellinger opts out, adding Alonso might become more feasible for the Cubs.

#5

New York Yankees - 2024 record: 94-68

With Anthony Rizzo's $17M club option likely to be declined, the Yankees face a gap at first base. Their pursuit of Alonso may depend on re-signing Juan Soto. However, if Gerrit Cole opts out, the Yankees could decide between extending Cole (5 years, $180M) or signing Alonso (6 years, $180M). Meanwhile, a lineup packed with Alonso, Soto, Judge, and Stanton would certainly be dangerous.

Career stats

Slugger's crunch career stats

In the MLB regular season, Alonso played 846 games, accumulating 3,139 at-bats with 493 runs and 781 hits, including 226 home runs and a .249 average. In the postseason, he appeared in 16 games, hitting 5 home runs and achieving a .278 average. His 2024 stats read 162 games played, 608 at-bats, and 34 home runs, with a .240 average and .459 slugging percentage.