Wriddhiman Saha credits Ganguly for his final domestic cricket season
Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has credited Sourav Ganguly for motivating him to play his last domestic cricket season. Despite battling injuries, the 40-year-old returned to Bengal for one last season after spending two seasons with Tripura. Notably, Ganguly and his wife's encouragement played a part in the decision. "You can say it was because of emotional attachment I wasn't going to play this year but Sourav Ganguly and my wife pushed me," Saha told ESPNcricinfo.
Saha's retirement plans and IPL decision
Saha had planned to retire in June but changed his decision after resolving issues with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He was persuaded by Ganguly to bow out with Bengal. Despite multiple injuries, he continued playing with the support of the team's physio. However, Saha clarified that he feature in white-ball games due to his physical condition. He also informed Gujarat Titans that he will be unavailable for future Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.
Saha's mentorship and career satisfaction
Saha's move to Tripura also paid dividends for young players like Abishek Porel, who flourished in his absence and was retained by Delhi Capitals. As a mentor to budding wicket-keepers, Saha finds this rewarding. Despite his career coinciding with other prominent players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant, he doesn't consider himself unlucky. "I feel fortunate and proud to have played 40 Tests for India," he expressed.
A look at Saha's impressive career
Saha had an illustrious Test career, having played 40 matches and scoring 1,353 runs at 29.41, including three centuries (50s: 6). He inflicted 92 catches and 12 stumpings. He became India's first-choice wicket-keeper after MS Dhoni's Test retirement in 2015. Saha is third behind Dhoni and Rishabh Pant for the most centuries hit by an Indian wicket-keeper in Tests. His last international appearance was against New Zealand in 2021.
Over 7,000 First-Class runs
Saha has had a stellar First-class career, having featured in 138 matches. He has racked up 7,013 runs at an average of 41.74. The tally includes 14 centuries and 43 half-centuries (336 catches, 38 stumpings). Meanwhile, the 40-year-old finishes his List A career with 3,072 from 116 games at a decent average of 40.42. He smoked three tons and 20 fifties (138 catches, 18 stumpings). He also played nine ODIs for India, managing 41 runs at 13.66.