Virat Kohli has six Test tons in Australia

Reliving Run Machine Virat Kohli's greatest knocks Down Under

By Parth Dhall 05:13 pm Nov 05, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Fans and followers of Indian batter Virat Kohli across the globe celebrated his phenomenal career as the superstar turned 36 on November 5. With his extraordinary batting prowess and record-breaking feats, Kohli has given us some unforgettable performances across formats. The Indian batter, who has endured a lean patch, now eyes redemption in Australia. Have a look at his splendid Test knocks Down Under.

#1

116 at Adelaide Oval, 2012

India were down and out on the 2011/12 Australian tour, with the home side leading the four-Test series 3-0. Although India lost the final Test as well, a hero emerged from the ashes. Batting at number six, Kohli scored an incredible 116(213) in the first innings, which marked his maiden century in Test cricket. Kohli showed his bravado in front of the chirpy Aussies.

#2

115 and 141 at Adelaide Oval, 2014

Kohli was in a downward spiral following India's 2014 England tour, where he tallied 134 runs in 10 innings. And a daunting Australian Test series Down Under awaited him! Leading India in the first Test (Adelaide) in the absence of MS Dhoni, Kohli scored a counter-attacking 115. Another ton by Kohli (141) brought India close to chasing down 364. But they fell short.

#3

123 at Perth Stadium, 2018

Kohli's last Test century in Australia was one of a kind. It came on one of world's fastest pitches, at the Perth Stadium. Responding to Australia's 326 in the first innings, India slumped to 8/2. However, Kohli took on the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. He scored a 257-ball 123, leading India to 283. However, India lost by 146 runs.