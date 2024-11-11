Summarize Simplifying... In short Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Mongia, and Hardik Pandya hold the records for the lowest strike-rates in a T20I for Indian batters who faced 40+ balls.

Kishan's 83.33 strike-rate against West Indies in 2022 tops the list, followed by Mongia's 84.44 against South Africa in 2006, and Pandya's 86.67 in 2024 against the same team.

Despite their slow pace, these players contributed significantly to India's performance in these matches.

Hardik Pandya scored a 45-ball 39* against South Africa

Indian batters with lowest strike-rates in a T20I (40+ balls)

By Parth Dhall 08:14 pm Nov 11, 202408:14 pm

What's the story After losing the series opener, South Africa beat India in the 2nd T20I held at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Hardik Pandya rescued India with a 45-ball 39* as Suryakumar Yadav's men managed 124/6 in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy then spun his web with a fifer, however, the Proteas prevailed. Notably, Pandya recorded the third-lowest strike-rate for an Indian batter in a T20I (40+ balls).

#1

83.33: Ishan Kishan vs WI, Kolkata, 2022

Ishan Kishan tops this list with a strike-rate of 83.33 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2022. Ishan opened the batting alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, who departed early. Although Shreyas Iyer made a rapid start at the other end, Kishan scored a 31-ball 34. Suryakumar Yadav's 65(31) eventually powered India to 184/5. WI were restricted to 167/9 in 20 overs.

#2

84.44: Dinesh Mongia vs SA, Johannesburg, 2006

India played their first-ever T20I in 2006 in Johannesburg. They beat hosts South Africa by six wickets after chasing down 127. Dinesh Mongia, who batted at number three for India, scored a 45-ball 38 in the run-chase. His strike-rate read 84.44. While Virender Sehwag (34) gave India a fine start, Dinesh Karthik (31*) sealed the deal for them.

#3

86.67: Hardik Pandya vs SA, Gqeberha, 2024

As mentioned, Pandya slammed a vital 39* against South Africa in Gqeberha. Pandya walked in at number six and held his fort against a disciplined Proteas unit. He helped India get to 124/6. The Indian all-rounder recorded a strike-rate of 86.67. Meanwhile, the hosts chased down the total in 19 overs on the back of Tristan Stubbs's unbeaten 47.