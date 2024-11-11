Indian batters with lowest strike-rates in a T20I (40+ balls)
After losing the series opener, South Africa beat India in the 2nd T20I held at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Hardik Pandya rescued India with a 45-ball 39* as Suryakumar Yadav's men managed 124/6 in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy then spun his web with a fifer, however, the Proteas prevailed. Notably, Pandya recorded the third-lowest strike-rate for an Indian batter in a T20I (40+ balls).
83.33: Ishan Kishan vs WI, Kolkata, 2022
Ishan Kishan tops this list with a strike-rate of 83.33 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2022. Ishan opened the batting alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, who departed early. Although Shreyas Iyer made a rapid start at the other end, Kishan scored a 31-ball 34. Suryakumar Yadav's 65(31) eventually powered India to 184/5. WI were restricted to 167/9 in 20 overs.
84.44: Dinesh Mongia vs SA, Johannesburg, 2006
India played their first-ever T20I in 2006 in Johannesburg. They beat hosts South Africa by six wickets after chasing down 127. Dinesh Mongia, who batted at number three for India, scored a 45-ball 38 in the run-chase. His strike-rate read 84.44. While Virender Sehwag (34) gave India a fine start, Dinesh Karthik (31*) sealed the deal for them.
86.67: Hardik Pandya vs SA, Gqeberha, 2024
As mentioned, Pandya slammed a vital 39* against South Africa in Gqeberha. Pandya walked in at number six and held his fort against a disciplined Proteas unit. He helped India get to 124/6. The Indian all-rounder recorded a strike-rate of 86.67. Meanwhile, the hosts chased down the total in 19 overs on the back of Tristan Stubbs's unbeaten 47.