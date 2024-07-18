Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic announce separation, will co-parent son Agastya
Model-turned-actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have officially confirmed their separation after four years together. The announcement was made on Thursday via their respective Instagram accounts, putting an end to months of speculation about their relationship status. In a joint statement, the couple said, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways." They described the decision as difficult due to the joy and mutual respect they shared during their time together.
Couple pledged to co-parent son despite separation
Stankovic and Pandya, who got married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year, emphasized that despite their separation, their son will remain a priority. They pledged to co-parent Agastya to ensure his happiness. "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," they stated in their joint announcement.
Speculations preceded official separation announcement
Prior to the official announcement, rumors about Stankovic and Pandya's relationship status had been circulating for months. The speculations gained momentum when Stankovic removed the "Pandya" surname from her Instagram in March and deleted all photographs with Pandya. Her absence from IPL 2024 and then from Pandya's T20 World Cup celebrations further fueled these rumors. Most recently, she was spotted flying out of Mumbai, which further strengthened the speculations.