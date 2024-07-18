In short Simplifying... In short Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who tied the knot in 2020 and became parents to Agastya the same year, have announced their separation.

Despite parting ways, they've vowed to prioritize their son's happiness and co-parent him.

The official announcement follows months of speculation, fueled by Stankovic's removal of "Pandya" from her Instagram and her absence from key events.

By Isha Sharma 09:48 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Model-turned-actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have officially confirmed their separation after four years together. The announcement was made on Thursday via their respective Instagram accounts, putting an end to months of speculation about their relationship status. In a joint statement, the couple said, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways." They described the decision as difficult due to the joy and mutual respect they shared during their time together.

Co-parenting commitment

Couple pledged to co-parent son despite separation

Stankovic and Pandya, who got married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year, emphasized that despite their separation, their son will remain a priority. They pledged to co-parent Agastya to ensure his happiness. "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," they stated in their joint announcement.

Rumor mill

Speculations preceded official separation announcement

Prior to the official announcement, rumors about Stankovic and Pandya's relationship status had been circulating for months. The speculations gained momentum when Stankovic removed the "Pandya" surname from her Instagram in March and deleted all photographs with Pandya. Her absence from IPL 2024 and then from Pandya's T20 World Cup celebrations further fueled these rumors. Most recently, she was spotted flying out of Mumbai, which further strengthened the speculations.