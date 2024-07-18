In short Simplifying... In short Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently hospitalized due to food poisoning but is now recovering well and expected to be discharged soon.

Despite her health scare, Kapoor's work continues, with her upcoming movie 'Ulajh' set to release on August 2.

She also may reunite with Ishaan Khatter for a new Dharma Productions film.

Janhvi Kapoor hospitalized for food poisoning

Janhvi Kapoor hospitalized due to food poisoning, confirms Boney Kapoor

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:03 pm Jul 18, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Indian actor Janhvi Kapoor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to severe food poisoning, as confirmed by her father-producer, Boney Kapoor, in an exclusive interview with ETimes. He stated that more details on her condition are awaited and she is expected to stay in the hospital for one or two days. This news comes just days after the actor impressed the internet with her fashion sense at a high-profile wedding.

Recent appearance

Kapoor's recent appearance at Anant Ambani's wedding

Just days before her hospitalization, Kapoor had made a stunning appearance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She shared pictures of her elegant look from the couple's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony online. Her ensemble included an ivory gown with shimmering embellishments and an elegant cape, paired with silver dangling earrings. The post was captioned "ek din sona, ek din heera (one day gold, one day diamond)," earning admiration from her father and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, among others.

Health update

Kapoor's health condition has improved, discharge expected soon

NDTV has reported that Kapoor is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday. This news comes as Pinkvilla exclusively learned that her condition has improved. Despite the recent health scare, Kapoor's professional commitments continue unabated. She is set to appear in the upcoming movie Ulajh, the trailer for which was released on July 16. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on August 2. Moreover, she might reunite with Ishaan Khatter in a Dharma Productions film.