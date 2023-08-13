Google Doodle celebrates Sridevi's legacy on her 60th birth anniversary

Written by Isha Sharma August 13, 2023 | 12:53 pm 2 min read

Sunday's Google Doodle is dedicated to Sridevi

Iconic female superstar Sridevi would have turned 60 on Sunday. In a career spanning five decades, the actor par excellence was known for her wide range of expressions, dancing skills, and ability to sport characters in all genres: fantasy, comedy, romance, and drama. On Sunday, Google Doodle celebrated her incomparable contribution to art through a stunning illustration that captured her in all her glory.

Google Doodle sang her praises in accompanying write-up

While introducing her to the global audience, Google Doodle described her as follows, "Sridevi made Bollywood's sweeping dramas and comedies shine, oftentimes without a male counterpart in a traditionally male-dominated industry." "Sridevi forever made her mark...by charting new avenues for women to take on leading roles in Indian cinema. She will be remembered as one of the greatest Indian actors of her time."

Learn about artist who brought doodle to life

This Google Doodle design has been executed by Bhumika Mukherjee, an artist based in Mumbai. The Google Doodle description takes the readers to her designer's website, which is filled with a mosaic of eye-catching designs made by Mukherjee in the past. On her Instagram page, she describes herself as an illustrator, animator, and writer, and was formerly a creative producer at Disney Star.

Husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi Kapoor posted about Sridevi

Sridevi's husband and producer, Boney Kapoor, took to Instagram and shared a photo with his late wife, possibly from a vacation. He captioned it, "Happy birthday [heart emoticons]." His daughter and upcoming actor Khushi Kapoor also took a trip down memory lane and shared a childhood photo featuring her, Sridevi, and her sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor. "Happy birthday mama," she penned.

Career: She acted in films across languages

Sridevi starred in over 270 films and was a prolific actor in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Some of her most iconic Bollywood movies, which catapulted her to stardom, were Laadla, Judaai, Sadma, Mr. India, Himmatwala, ChaalBaaz, Nagina, Lamhe, and Chandni. The actor was awarded a posthumous National Film Award for her performance in Mom and was also a Padma Shri awardee.

