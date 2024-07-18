In short Simplifying... In short Cricket star Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were recently spotted in London with their son Akaay, marking his first public appearance.

The couple attended a kirtan by Krishna Das and Kohli enjoyed a family reunion after his T20 World Cup victory.

Meanwhile, Sharma's upcoming film project, Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, awaits further updates.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted shopping in London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted with son in London

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:44 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma were recently seen in London with their son, Akaay, marking the first time the newborn was spotted on camera. The family was captured on video while shopping at a flower shop, a clip that has since gone viral. The video was shared by a fan page dedicated to Kohli, showing him holding Akaay next to his wife outside the store.

Fans reacted to first public appearance of Akaay

This is the first public appearance of Akaay since his birth seven months ago in London. Fans were thrilled to finally see the newborn, expressing their excitement in comments under the video. Many left heart emojis and wrote messages such as "At last a glimpse of our Akaay." The couple's second child has been kept out of the public eye until this recent sighting.

Kohli and Sharma attended 'kirtan' in London

In addition to their shopping trip, the couple also attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at the Union Chapel in London on July 14, 2024. Videos of them clapping and smiling during the event were shared by several fan pages dedicated to Sharma and Kohli. Das is an American singer known for his renditions of Hindu devotional music.

Kohli reunited with family in London after T20 victory

Following his victory in the T20 World Cup, Kohli flew to London to reunite with his family. Prior to this, he was stuck in Barbados for three days due to a hurricane before returning to India and immediately jetting off to London. This trip allowed him the opportunity for some much-needed family time after his professional commitments.

Know about Sharma's upcoming film project

On the professional front, Sharma was scheduled to star in the biographical film Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, there have been no recent updates about the movie's release. Despite their public appearances, the couple has consistently emphasized their commitment to protecting the privacy of their children, Vamika and Akaay.