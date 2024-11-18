Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell has been handed a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine use, a penalty reduced from three months following his completion of a treatment program.

Despite past legal issues, including drink-driving offenses, Bracewell has had a successful cricket career since his 2011 debut.

NZ Cricket's CEO, Scott Weenink, expressed disappointment but affirmed the board's support for Bracewell during this time.

Bracewell was tested positive for cocaine earlier this year

NZ's Doug Bracewell suspended for a month over cocaine use

By Parth Dhall 01:52 pm Nov 18, 202401:52 pm

What's the story New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell has been handed a one-month suspension by the Sport Integrity Commission of New Zealand. The disciplinary action comes after he tested positive for cocaine and its metabolite Benzoylecgonine (BZE). The test was conducted after a domestic T20 match between Central Districts and Wellington in January this year. In that game, Bracewell had taken two wickets for 21 runs and scored an unbeaten 30 off just 11 balls.

Reduced sentence

Bracewell's substance use unrelated to cricket

The Sport Integrity Commission clarified that Bracewell's substance abuse was outside the tournament and not related to his cricketing activities. This resulted in a lenient sentence for the fast bowler. Bracewell was initially handed a three-month ban. However, his suspension was slashed to one month on April 11, if he completed a treatment program for his substance use. He has since completed the program and is eligible to return to cricket.

Board's reaction

NZ cricket CEO expresses frustration over Bracewell's suspension

New Zealand Cricket's chief executive, Scott Weenink, expressed his disappointment over the recent developments involving Bracewell. He said while the board is "frustrated at this latest turn of events," it will continue to support Bracewell during this challenging time. Weenink emphasized Bracewell has accepted full responsibility for his actions and the resulting consequences, including the penalty imposed by the Sport Integrity Commission.

Past incidents

Bracewell's history of legal troubles and career highlights

Notably, this isn't the first time Bracewell has been in trouble with the law. He was previously charged with drink-driving offenses in 2008, 2010, and 2017. Despite the setbacks, Bracewell has enjoyed a stellar cricketing career since his international debut in 2011. He took a five-wicket haul on his Test debut that year. Overall, the 34-year-old has featured in 28 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for the Black Caps.