Sagar, the first woman auctioneer in IPL history, will conduct the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah.

The auction, scheduled for November 24 and 25, will feature 574 players, including high-profile Indian cricketers like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul.

The teams are gearing up to fill over 200 slots, shaping their squads for the upcoming IPL cycle. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sagar previously led the 2022 IPL mini auction

Who is the IPL 2025 auctioneer in Jeddah? Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 06:36 pm Nov 16, 202406:36 pm

What's the story Mallika Sagar has been named the auctioneer for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The event will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be Sagar's second stint as an IPL auctioneer, having previously led last year's mini auction in Dubai where she replaced Hugh Edmeades. Here's more.

Career highlights

Sagar's journey as a pioneering female auctioneer

Before her IPL stint, Sagar had conducted the auctions for the eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and the Women's Premier League. She made history by becoming the first woman auctioneer in all three leagues. Last year, she had broken new ground as the IPL's first female auctioneer. Currently, Sagar is associated with Pundole's auction house in Mumbai.

Background

Sagar's early career and education

Sagar's career in auctioneering started at Christie's in 2001, where she became the first woman auctioneer of Indian origin. She has a degree in art history from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia. Her expertise and experience have made her successful as an auctioneer in various sports leagues, including the IPL.

Auction details

IPL 2025 auction: A look at the player pool

The IPL 2025 auction will start from 3pm IST on November 24 and 25. The final pool consists of 574 players, with the 10 teams required to fill more than 200 slots. 1,574 players have registered for this mega event and the list will be pruned before being presented to the 10 teams in Jeddah. Each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players in their setup, with 204 slots available at this two-day event.

Player spotlight

High-profile Indian players to feature in IPL 2025 auction

Several high-profile Indian players including Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul will be part of the auction pool. They are expected to draw plenty of interest from teams looking for a captain. All franchises are now preparing for this two-day event that will define their squad for the next IPL cycle, beginning with the 2025 edition. The retentions are done and now all teams are conducting trials in India to finalize their potential shortlists/wishlists for the auction.