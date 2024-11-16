Summarize Simplifying... In short Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pirates, had a remarkable rookie season in 2024.

He started the All-Star Game, becoming the first rookie No. 1 pick to do so, and ended the season with a record-breaking 170 strikeouts, a 1.96 ERA, and an 11-3 record.

His performance earned him finalist spots for the NL Cy Young and Jackie Robinson ROTY awards, and he was named Baseball Digest's NL Rookie of the Year.

Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes ended his rookie season with an inclusion into the 2024 All-MLB first-team (Image credit: X/@MLB)

Revisiting 2024 All-MLB first-team member Paul Skenes' rookie season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:13 pm Nov 16, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Paul Skenes made waves in his rookie MLB season, dazzling batters and earning a spot as a starter in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. His dominant performance throughout the year led to his inclusion on the 2024 All-MLB First Team alongside stars like Shohei Ohtani, and Aaron Judge. At just 22, Skenes cemented his place among the league's elite. We decode his rookie season.

Draft and minor league

Skenes' draft and minor league highlights

The Pirates selected Skenes first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, making him LSU's second top pick after Ben McDonald. He signed a record $9.2 million bonus and debuted as MLB Pipeline's third-ranked prospect. After a swift rise through the minors, Skenes began 2024 in Triple-A, posting a 0.99 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 27.1 innings, already stamping his dominance as a future star.

Records

Records by the rookie in his debut season

Skenes had a historic season, earning finalist spots for the NL Cy Young and Jackie Robinson ROTY awards. Starting the All-Star Game, he became the fifth rookie to do so. His 1.96 ERA was the lowest for a rookie with 20+ starts since 1913. Skenes' 170 strikeouts broke a Pirates rookie record. He was also named Baseball Digest's NL Rookie of the Year.

2024 season

Rookie hurler's 2024 season in numbers

Skenes debuted on May 11, 2024, striking out seven in four innings but allowing three runs. In his second start, he pitched six no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts. Selected as an All-Star, Skenes became the first rookie No. 1 pick to start the game, tossing a scoreless inning. He ended the season with 170 strikeouts, a 1.96 ERA, and an 11-3 record (23 starts).