Summarize Simplifying... In short England's fast bowler, Reece Topley, has been ruled out of the ongoing West Indies T20I series due to a severe knee injury.

After expressing his frustration by damaging a chair, Topley was fined 15% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and received a demerit point.

Despite this setback, England managed to secure a 2-0 lead in the series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

He picked the injury during the first T20I (Image source: X/@ICC)

England's Reece Topley ruled out of ongoing WI T20I series

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:54 am Nov 15, 202407:54 am

What's the story England fast bowler Reece Topley is heading home from the Caribbean after suffering a knee injury. He picked the injury during the first T20I against West Indies in Barbados. The incident happened in his delivery stride, in the fifth over of the series opener on Saturday. Although he tried bowling after a brief rain delay, Topley had to leave the field after one more delivery and took no further part in the match.

Match absence

Topley's injury forces him to miss 2nd match

The severity of Topley's knee injury ruled him out of England's second match in Barbados. England, however, won the match by seven wickets on Sunday, taking a 2-0 lead in the series, without him. The fast bowler will undergo a scan in London on Friday, to determine the extent of his knee damage. This incident is another unfortunate event in Topley's injury-riddled career.

ICC fine

Topley fined for misconduct after injury

After his injury, Topley was spotted venting his frustration by smashing a chair on the staircase handrail. This misconduct resulted in a fine from the International Cricket Council (ICC), 15% of his match fee. The ICC found him guilty of a Level 1 breach under Article 2.2 of their Code of Conduct, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

Sanction acceptance

Topley accepts sanction, avoids formal hearing

Topley accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson, the ICC's match referee, thus avoiding a formal hearing. Apart from his fine, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points in a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points leading to a ban. However, this was Topley's first such offense in the time frame.