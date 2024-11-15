England's Reece Topley ruled out of ongoing WI T20I series
England fast bowler Reece Topley is heading home from the Caribbean after suffering a knee injury. He picked the injury during the first T20I against West Indies in Barbados. The incident happened in his delivery stride, in the fifth over of the series opener on Saturday. Although he tried bowling after a brief rain delay, Topley had to leave the field after one more delivery and took no further part in the match.
Topley's injury forces him to miss 2nd match
The severity of Topley's knee injury ruled him out of England's second match in Barbados. England, however, won the match by seven wickets on Sunday, taking a 2-0 lead in the series, without him. The fast bowler will undergo a scan in London on Friday, to determine the extent of his knee damage. This incident is another unfortunate event in Topley's injury-riddled career.
Topley fined for misconduct after injury
After his injury, Topley was spotted venting his frustration by smashing a chair on the staircase handrail. This misconduct resulted in a fine from the International Cricket Council (ICC), 15% of his match fee. The ICC found him guilty of a Level 1 breach under Article 2.2 of their Code of Conduct, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."
Topley accepts sanction, avoids formal hearing
Topley accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson, the ICC's match referee, thus avoiding a formal hearing. Apart from his fine, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points in a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points leading to a ban. However, this was Topley's first such offense in the time frame.