Tamim Iqbal last played in May 2023

Tamim Iqbal set for competitive cricket return: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 05:35 pm Nov 13, 202405:35 pm

What's the story Bangladesh's opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is all set to make a comeback to competitive cricket. He will be playing in the upcoming NCL T20 tournament, which is set to take place from December 11 to 23. His last competitive game was in the last edition of the Dhaka Premier League, Bangladesh's traditional List A tournament, in May this year. Here's more.

Uncertainty looms

Iqbal's international cricket future remains uncertain

The future of Iqbal's international cricket career still hangs in balance. He has been training regularly at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium for the last few days. However, it still remains to be seen if this is his return to international cricket or not. Despite the uncertainty, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of an international comeback in recent conversations.

Selection confirmation

National selector confirms Iqbal's interest in NCL T20

Hannan Sarkar, a member of the national selection panel, has confirmed Iqbal's interest in participating in the NCL T20. However, he could not confirm if Iqbal had expressed any desire to play for the national team. Sarkar told media that "Tamim Iqbal had expressed interest to play in the upcoming NCL T20." He added if Iqbal participates, he will likely represent Chattogram Division.

Fitness assessment

Iqbal to undergo fitness test for NCL T20

Like all participants, Iqbal will also have to undergo a fitness test before the NCL T20. Sarkar emphasized that "Everyone will have to undergo fitness test." He further stated that some senior cricketers were given opportunities even when they failed to meet the benchmark in the fitness test due to their experience and participation in national cricket league.

Information

Iqbal's T20 career in numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Iqbal has scored 7,680 runs in T20s. He owns an average of 32.26 and his strike rate is 120.18. In addition to four tons, he has 49 fifties in the format. 1,758 of his runs have come for Bangladesh in T20Is.