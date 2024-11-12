Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Nabi, key to Afghanistan's ODI series win over Bangladesh, is setting his sights on the Champions Trophy.

His teammate, Gurbaz, made history with his record-breaking eighth ODI century, the most by any Afghan player.

The team is now preparing for a multi-format series in Zimbabwe before the Champions Trophy event next year.

Afghanistan clinched their third consecutive ODI series(Image source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Nabi eyes Champions Trophy after Afghanistan's ODI series win

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:37 am Nov 12, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan cricket team's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has set his eyes on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The dream comes after Afghanistan's recent 2-1 series win over Bangladesh in UAE. A stunning eighth ODI century by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz powered Afghanistan in the series decider as they sealed a five-wicket win. This was Afghanistan's third consecutive series win, having beaten Ireland and South Africa earlier this year.

Nabi's contribution to Afghanistan's series victory

Nabi was instrumental in Afghanistan's series win over Bangladesh, scoring 135 runs and taking two wickets. His important 34-run contribution in the third ODI, helped Afghanistan chase down Bangladesh's total of 244/8 with only 10 deliveries remaining at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul and unbeaten 70-run innings with Nabi.

Gurbaz's record-breaking century and Afghanistan's future plans

Gurbaz's century in the final match was his third this year and eighth overall, breaking the record for most ODI hundreds by any player from Afghanistan. He overtook Mohammad Shahzad (6), Rahmat Shah (5), and Ibrahim Zadran (5). Afghanistan will tour Zimbabwe for a multi-format series, including three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches in Bulawayo, before the Champions Trophy event next year.

Here's what Nabi said

"In my mind from the last (50-over) World Cup, I thought of retiring but if I can play one Champions Trophy it will be great for me," Nabi said after he was named Player of the Series against Bangladesh. "Just small contributions from my side to the youngsters and my insight to them will be more useful."