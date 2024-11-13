Summarize Simplifying... In short Kusal Mendis delivered a career-best performance in ODI cricket, scoring 143 runs and helping Sri Lanka dominate New Zealand.

This was his 4th ODI century, all of which have been achieved in Asia, and it set a new record for the highest score by a Sri Lankan against New Zealand.

With a total of 4,177 runs in his career, Mendis continues to be a formidable force in the cricketing world. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sri Lankan ace batter, Kusal Mendis, slammed a solid 143-run knock (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Kusal Mendis slams his 4th ODI century: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:31 pm Nov 13, 202407:31 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan ace batter, Kusal Mendis, slammed a solid 143-run knock in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Wednesday. Mendis walked in when his side was 17/1. Alongside Avishka Fernando, Mendis added 206 runs for the 2nd wicket. Mendis' 143 arrived from 128 balls. He slammed 17 fours and two sixes. Jacob Duffy dismissed him.

Story

A fine partnership deflates the Kiwis

Fernando and Mendis showed a lot of finesse on their way to their 100s. On a good batting surface, the two deflated the New Zealand spinners. The partnership helped Sri Lanka put New Zealand on the back foot. The Kiwis did not bowl well as there were too many boundary balls on offer. Mendis stood tall and accelerated toward the end.

Runs

Mendis hammers his career-best ODI score

Mendis' career-best 143 takes him to a total of 4,177 runs at an average of 33.95. In addition to 4 tons, he owns 31 fifties. In 8 matches versus New Zealand, Mendis has amassed 187 runs at 23.37. It was his maiden 50-plus score versus NZ. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 63 home matches, Mendis has smashed 2,215 runs at 40.27 (100s: 3, 50s: 17).

Information

All four of Mendis' tons have come in Asia

All four of Mendis' ODI centuries have come in Asia. He has piled up 2,899 runs at 35.35. He has managed 20 fifties alongside his 4 tons in Asia.

Do you know?

Do you know?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis now owns the best score by a Sri Lankan batter in ODIs versus NZ. He overcame the previous best score of Sanath Jayasuriya (140).