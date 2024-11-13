Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 NBA Cup, mirroring European soccer tournaments, has all 30 teams competing in group-stage games that count towards season standings.

2024 NBA Cup: All you need to know

By Pavan Thimmaiah Edited by Rajdeep Saha 07:09 pm Nov 13, 2024

What's the story The NBA Cup, the league's second in-season tournament, kicked off on November 12, featuring all 30 teams. The final four teams will battle it out in Las Vegas this December. After winning the first NBA Cup in 2023, the Lakers are back to defend their title. As excitement builds, let's dive deep into the details of the NBA Emirates Cup.

What is the 2024 NBA Cup?

The 2024 NBA Cup, the league's second in-season tournament, has already started. All 30 NBA teams will compete, playing four regular-season games that count toward group-stage standings. The knockout round games, excluding the championship match, will also contribute to season standings. The semifinals (December 14, 2024) and final (December 17, 2024) will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Format of the NBA Cup

The NBA Cup format closely mirrors the multi-stage, in-season tournaments of European soccer. Teams are divided into six groups of five, within their respective conference. Group stage games played on Tuesdays and Fridays, count toward both regular season and Cup standings. Each team plays four games, two at home and two on the road, facing each of the other teams in their group once.

Tiebreakers explained

If two or more teams in a group finish with identical records after group play, the following tiebreakers will be used, in this order: 1. Head-to-head record in the group stage 2. Point differential in the group stage (excluding overtime) 3. Total points scored in the group stage (excluding overtime) 4. Regular season record from the 2023-24 regular season 5. Random drawing.

What will the winners take home?

The NBA Cup trophy is displayed at the center court in each of the 30 arenas. Teams can earn substantial rewards based on their performance, with each champion receiving $500,000, while runners-up in the final earn $200,000, and bonuses are awarded for advancing to the semifinals and quarterfinals. Following the final game, the tournament's MVP and All-Tournament Team are selected by a media vote.

Eight teams including the Warriors and Bucks taste victory

The Warriors defeated the Mavericks 120-17. The Pistons beat the Heat in an OT thriller (123-121). The Suns continued their success with a win over the Jazz (120-112). Meanwhile, the Bucks beat the Raptors (99-85), while the Hawks edged past the Celtics by one point (117-16). Portland dominated Minnesota (122-108), while the Knicks beat the 76ers (111-99).

Curry shines on Thompson's return

Stephen Curry registered 37 points as the Warriors overcame Mavericks in the NBA Cup on Klay Thompson's return to the Chase Center. The 36-year-old scored the Warriors' final 12 points. This included a superb three-pointer to make it 118-114. Meanwhile, Thompson scored 22 points, returning to the Bay Area after ending his 13-year stint with the Warriors to join the Mavericks last summer.