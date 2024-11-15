Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, Saqib Mahmood has set a new England record by taking eight wickets during the powerplay, surpassing David Willey's 2016 record.

Mahmood's nine wickets in this series also tie him with Adil Rashid for the most wickets in a bilateral men's T20I series for England.

Mahmood's nine wickets in this series also tie him with Adil Rashid for the most wickets in a bilateral men's T20I series for England.

If he continues his impressive performance, he could potentially break Sam Curran's overall record of 13 wickets.

He achieved the feat during England's third T20I against West Indies (Image source: X/@ICC)

Saqib Mahmood sets new England T20I record in powerplay

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:48 am Nov 15, 202407:48 am

What's the story Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has now set a new record for the most powerplay wickets by an England bowler in a men's T20I series. He achieved the feat during England's third T20I against West Indies, where he returned with 3-17 from his four overs. Despite a difficult phase plagued by injuries over the last two years, Mahmood has been in phenomenal form on this Caribbean tour.

Series stats

Mahmood's impressive performance in ongoing series

In the ongoing five-match series against West Indies, Mahmood has taken nine wickets in the first three games. Notably, eight of these were claimed during the powerplay. This makes him the first English bowler to take eight powerplay wickets in a single T20I series/competition, bettering David Willey's record of seven from the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup in India.

Record chase

Mahmood on verge of breaking another record

Mahmood's tally of nine wickets in this series equals the highest for England in a bilateral men's T20I series, a record he now shares with Adil Rashid. If his stellar performance continues, he could potentially break Sam Curran's overall record of 13 wickets for England in any form of T20I series or competition. Curran's record was set during England's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign two years ago.

Match details

How did the game pan out?

In the third fixture, England opted to bowl first after a delayed start in Saint Lucia. Mahmood and Jofra Archer spearheaded the attack, limiting West Indies to 37-5. However, West Indies made a comeback with Rovman Powell (54) and Romario Shepherd (28) helping them finish at 145/8. England (149/7) crossed the line with four balls to spare. Sam Curran scored 41 while Liam Livingstone contributed 39 runs.