Healy's exit comes due to a left knee injury (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Alyssa Healy ruled out of WBBL 2024: Here's why

By Rajdeep Saha 06:54 pm Nov 16, 2024

What's the story Australian women's cricket team captain, Alyssa Healy, has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024. The Sydney Sixers confirmed the news on Saturday. Healy's exit comes due to a left knee injury, which also puts her participation in the forthcoming ODI series against India in question. The series is set to begin on December 5 at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.

Injury timeline

Healy's injury history and impact on WBBL

Healy had been nursing a foot injury from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in October, which restricted her involvement in this WBBL season. The latest knee injury has now forced her to leave the tournament early. Her absence is a huge blow for the Sydney Sixers, who sit sixth on the WBBL points table with three wins in seven games.

Replacement named

Sydney Sixers announce replacement for Healy

In the wake of Healy's withdrawal, the Sydney Sixers have announced Frankie Nicklin as her replacement for the remainder of the competition. The team is also set to lose England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who will be leaving for international duties ahead of England's multi-format series against South Africa in December. These departures add to the challenges faced by the Sixers as they strive to remain competitive in WBBL.

ODI implications

Healy's injury could affect Australia's ODI plans

Healy's injury could derail Australia's plans for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The series features games on December 5 and 8 in Brisbane, followed by the final match at Perth's WACA on December 11. If Healy fails to play, vice-captain Tahlia McGrath is likely to step up as captain.

Information

Sydney Sixers squad to face Sydney Thunder

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (c), Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Courtney Sippel.