Decoding bowlers with five-wicket hauls against Pakistan in T20Is
On Saturday, November 16, Australian pacer Spencer Johnson floored Pakistan with a five-wicket haul in the 2nd T20I in Sydney. Johnson's brilliant show helped Australia earn a 13-run win as they sealed the series. Pakistan folded for a score of 134 in 19.4 overs after the Aussies had scored 147/9. Here we decode bowlers with five-wicket hauls against Pakistan in T20I cricket.
5/17 - Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Lahore, 2021
The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa in February 2021 saw visiting pacer Dwaine Pretorius claimed 5/17. He was instrumental as Pakistan managed 144/7 in 20 overs. Pretorius bowled 10 dot balls and conceded a single four. His wickets included Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. In response, SA won the match by six wickets (145/4).
5/18 - Tim Southee (NZ), Auckland, 2010
The 1st T20I held in Auckland in Auckland, 2010, saw Pakistan score 143/9 versus New Zealand in 20 overs. Pacer Tim Southee was the force behind New Zealand's brilliance. He claimed 5/18 from his four overs, bowling one maiden. Notably, he bowled 17 dot balls. His wickets included Younis Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal and Abdul Razzaq. NZ (146/5) won the contest.
5/26 - Spencer Johnson (AUS), Sydney, 2024
Sahibzada Farhan was Johnson's maiden scalp. A short ball saw Farhan look to get on top of the ball but he found the man at mid-wicket. In the 10th over, he got Pakistan skipper Rizwan with a length delivery. Agha Salman departed in the very next ball, getting an edge. In the 16th over, Johnson dismissed half-centurion Usman Khan and Abbas Afridi.
5/27 - James Faulkner (AUS), Mohali, 2016
The Super 10 Group 2 clash between Australia and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 saw pacer James Faulkner help his side win the contest. Australia scored an impressive 193/4 in 20 overs. In response, Faulkner's spell of 5/27 saw Pakistan manage 172/8. Faulkner bowled 10 dot balls and conceded two fours and a six.