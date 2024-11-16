NBA: Highlights of 2023-24 Boston Celtics' championship-winning season
The 2023-24 Boston Celtics won the franchise's 18th NBA Championship, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the finals. From record-breaking performances to clutch plays in the Finals, the Celtics dominated the season with resilience and teamwork. We detail the C's championship run and the records they broke during their title victory.
Celtics' 2023-24 regular season recap
The Celtics clinched a playoff spot with a 117-107 win over the Suns and later secured the #1 seed in the East for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, a 135-100 win over the Thunder locked the NBA's best record (64-18) and home-court advantage. Boston won 60+ games for the first time since 2009, finishing 14 games ahead of the Knicks in the East.
Boston's dominant playoff run and championship
The Celtics dominated the playoffs, defeating the Heat and Cavs in five games each, sweeping the Pacers, and facing the Mavericks in the Finals. Despite Porziņģis' injury, they raced to a 3-0 series lead in the Finals. After a Game 4 loss, they clinched the title in Game 5, holding Dallas under 100 points in four wins. They clinched their first title since 2008.
Records broken by the Celtics in the regular season
The Celtics finished 14 games ahead in the East, the largest margin since 1976. They set records for offensive rating (122.2), net rating, and scoring margin, with the best offensive rating in NBA history. They went 37-4 at home, including a team-record 20-0 start. With 19 wins by 25+ points, they made history.
Records broken by the Celtics in the playoff
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown set a franchise record with 18 playoff games of 25+ points each, surpassing Bird and McHale. Derrick White became the third player in NBA history with 35+ points, 8+ 3-pointers, and 3+ blocks in a game. Al Horford made history with 10+ rebounds, 5+ 3-pointers, 5+ assists, and 3+ blocks in a playoff game.