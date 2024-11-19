Summarize Simplifying... In short Marnus Labuschagne, the right-handed batter, has shown impressive performance in Test cricket, scoring 4,114 runs in 50 matches.

Marnus Labuschagne: Decoding his Test stats on home soil

What's the story Marnus Labuschagne will be aiming to make his presence felt with truckload of runs in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Labuschagne, who bats at number three for Australia, could make a real difference against the Indian cricket team in the 5-match series, starting November 22 in Perth. Ahead of a challenging series, we decode the star batter's solid performance on home soil.

Labuschagne averages 62.45 at home

As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne has played 27 matches at home, scoring 2,623 runs from 47 innings at an average of 62.45. He has clobbered nine hundreds and 12 fifties with the best of 215. His strike rate reads 55.04. Versus pacers on home soil, the right-handed batter has scored 1,717 runs at 55.38. He has been dismissed 31 times by pacers.

Labuschagne has fared well versus spin at home

Labuschagne has batted well against the spinners at home. Across 33 innings, he has piled up 906 runs at 90.60. He has been dismissed 10 times to spin bowling. His strike rate against spin at home reads 73.65.

Vs India

Labuschagne's numbers versus India at home and overall

Against the Indian cricket team, Labuschagne has managed 464 runs from 5 matches (9 innings) at a solid 51.55. In addition to one hundred, he owns two fifties with the best of 108. He has smoked 53 fours but hasn't hit a six. Overall versus India, the senior batter owns 775 runs from 10 matches (19 innings) at 45.58 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).

Labuschagne owns 4,114 runs in Tests

In Test cricket, the classy batter has scored a total of 4,114 runs at 49.56 from 50 matches (90 innings). He has clobbered 11 tons and 20 fifties with the best of 215. He has been dismissed for a duck four times.