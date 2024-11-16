Summarize Simplifying... In short In the cricket rivalry between Nathan Lyon and Rishabh Pant, Lyon has dismissed Pant 5 times in 12 innings, with Pant scoring 229 runs off Lyon's bowling.

Lyon, an off-spinner, has claimed 530 wickets from 129 matches, while Pant has accumulated 2,693 runs from 38 matches.

Rishabh Pant has been dismissed 5 times by Nathan Lyon (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Nathan Lyon vs Rishabh Pant in Tests: Decoding the stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:40 pm Nov 16, 202404:40 pm

What's the story The upcoming five-Test series between Australia and India, which will begin on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium, is creating a lot of buzz. All eyes will be on Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon, who would be aiming to stop the dangerous Rishabh Pant. Pant is an excellent performer against spin. Let's take a closer look these two players' rivalry in stats.

Rivalry

Lyon has dimissed Pant 5 times

As per ESPNcricinfo, Lyon has dismissed Pant 5 times in Tests across 12 innings. Pant has scored 229 runs off Lyon's bowling from 347 balls at an average of 45.80. He has a strike rate of 65.99. Pant has smashed 19 fours and 7 sixes in this rivalry in addition to facing 227 dot balls. Notably, Pant has only faced Lyon in Australia.

Lyon

Lyon's overall show, stats at home and performance versus India

Off-spinner Lyon has claimed 530 scalps from 129 matches at 30.28. He has 24 four-wicket hauls and 7 five-wicket hauls. At home, the veteran spinner has claimed 259 scalps at 30.88. Notably, Lyon has managed 121 wickets versus India from 27 matches at 31.56 with the best innings performance of 8/50. At home, Lyon owns 60 wickets versus India at 37.11 (15 matches).

Pant

Pant's overall show, stats away and performance versus Australia

Pant has accumulated 2,693 runs from 38 matches at 44.14. In addition to 14 fifties, he owns six tons. In away matches (home of opposition), Pant owns 1,587 runs at 39.67. He has four tons and five fifties. Versus the Aussies, the southpaw has smashed 624 runs from 7 matches at 62.40 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). Pant has faced Australia only in Australia.