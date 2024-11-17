Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, with Devdutt Padikkal stepping in from the India A squad.

The team is also dealing with Shubman Gill's thumb fracture, opening a spot for KL Rahul.

Rohit plans to return for the second match, while Dhruv Jurel's recent performance may earn him a batting spot.

Rohit Sharma to miss opening Test against Australia (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss opening Test against Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 05:06 pm Nov 17, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, will miss the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia. The match will start on Friday in Perth. Rohit has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he requires more time with his wife after the birth of their second child earlier this week. In his absence, vice-captain and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team. Here's more.

Squad adjustment

Devdutt Padikkal to replace Rohit in squad for 1st Test

With Rohit missing, the selectors have opted to retain Devdutt Padikkal from the India A squad currently touring Australia. As per The Indian Express, Padikkal will replace Rohit in the 18-member team for the first Test at Opus Stadium in Perth. A BCCI official confirmed that Rohit intends to join the squad for the second match, a pink-ball Test starting December 6 in Adelaide.

Team reshuffle

India's batting line-up faces changes

The Indian team is also coping with the loss of Shubman Gill, who fractured his thumb in a match simulation on Saturday. The injury paves the way for KL Rahul to make it to the playing XI. With Rohit unavailable, Dhruv Jurel could be looked at purely as a batter after his 80 and 64 in a tour game against Australia A.

Information

India's likely XI for the opener

India's probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washingon Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.