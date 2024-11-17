Summarize Simplifying... In short Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her batting skills with a 45-run knock in just 31 balls, contributing to Brisbane Heat's victory in the WBBL 2024.

Despite missing a half-century by five runs, Rodrigues has had a strong start to the season, scoring 177 runs in six games.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Lucy Hamilton made history as the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in the WBBL, breaking a record previously held by Hayley Matthews.

India's Jemimah Rodrigues was superb for Brisbane Heat (Image Source: X/@JemiRodrigues)

WBBL: Jemimah Rodrigues shines in Brisbane Heat's win

What's the story The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 match between the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat concluded with a comprehensive six-wicket win for the latter on Sunday. The victory took the Heat to third place in the league table with 10 points from eight matches. The highlight of the match was Lucy Hamilton's five-wicket haul, which restricted the Stars to a mere total of 138/10 after 20 overs. Meanwhile, India's Jemimah Rodrigues was superb for Brisbane Heat. Here's more.

Despite an early setback, Rodrigues proved her batting prowess with a stunning knock of 45 runs off just 31 balls. Her innings was laced with five fours and two sixes. However, she missed a well-deserved half-century by just five runs when Annabel Sutherland dismissed her with a clever slower delivery on the last ball of the 13th over.

Sutherland's slower delivery that sent Rodrigues back has become a talking point among fans. The well-executed ball deceived Rodrigues and sent her stumps flying. Despite the setback, Rodrigues has had an impressive start to her WBBL 2024 campaign, having scored 177 runs in six games at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 139.37. After Rodrigues' dismissal, Charli Knott stepped up to seal the win for Brisbane Heat. She scored a steady 35* runs off 36 balls.

Meanwhile, Hamilton scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever player to bag a five-wicket haul in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). At the age of just 18 years and 193 days, Hamilton accomplished the feat against the Melbourne Stars. Hamilton's feat is better than the previous record of West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who had taken 5 for 19 off 3.4 overs for the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017 WBBL season at 18 years and 296 days old.