The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has excluded Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tour following objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is set to become ICC Chairman, found it unacceptable for the tour to be held in PoK, but has no issues with it being conducted elsewhere in Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy, embroiled in controversy, will feature the world's top eight teams from February 19 to March 9 next year, hosted in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

BCCI had raised concerns over PCB's initial plan (Image source: X/@ICC)

PCB excludes PoK from Champions Trophy tour after BCCI's objection

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:04 am Nov 16, 202410:04 am

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now restricted the ICC Champions Trophy tour to Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) objected to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BCCI had raised concerns over PCB's initial plan to include Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the trophy tour itinerary.

Initial plan

PCB's initial announcement and BCCI's protest

The PCB had earlier announced on Thursday, "Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on November 16, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad." Subsequently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah protested to the ICC. A PCB source confirmed that talks were on with the ICC to ensure the Champions Trophy continues to be promoted in Pakistan.

Stance clarified

BCCI's stance on the trophy tour

A senior BCCI official clarified that Jay Shah, who will become ICC Chairman on December 1, found it unacceptable for PCB to plan a trophy tour in PoK. "Shah has objected to the PCB's idea to hold a Champions Trophy tour in PoK. The BCCI has no problem if the tour is conducted in any other city of Pakistan or even in a stadium outside PoK or in a mall," the official told The Indian Express.

Tournament details

Champions Trophy 2025: Controversies and host cities

The upcoming Champions Trophy, last held in 2017, has been mired in controversy. The BCCI had requested for its games to be relocated to Dubai, a proposal that the PCB has not agreed to. The tournament is set to feature the world's top eight teams from February 19 to March 9 next year, with Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi as host cities.