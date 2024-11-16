Summarize Simplifying... In short 13-year-old cricket prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made his First-Class debut for Bihar in 2024, is set to feature in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

Despite his modest First-Class record, his talent has earned him a spot in India's U19 Asia Cup squad and the IPL auction list.

The auction, which includes a mix of established stars and promising newcomers, will see franchises strategically bidding for 204 slots to assemble their teams for the next season.

Suryavanshi is listed under the uncapped batter category (Image source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 13-year-old prodigy in IPL auction list

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:54 am Nov 16, 202409:54 am

What's the story Bihar's 13-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has created history by becoming the youngest player to be ever included in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction list. He is listed under the uncapped batter category (UBA9) and appears in the 68th set of players. Suryavanshi's name in this coveted list is a major milestone in his budding cricket career.

Career highlights

Suryavanshi's impressive debut and U19 performance

Suryavanshi first came to the public's attention with his First-Class debut for Bihar in January 2024. His talent was further highlighted during the India U19 versus Australia U19 Youth Test series in September-October, where he scored a stunning century in the first match. Despite modest overall First-Class numbers — five matches, 100 runs in 10 innings with a top score of 41 — his skill and temperament have distinguished him from his contemporaries.

Upcoming tournament

Suryavanshi's inclusion in U19 Asia Cup squad

Suryavanshi has also been picked for India's squad for the U19 Asia Cup, which starts later this month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday released a list of 574 players who will feature in the mega auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Among them, Suryavanshi is the 491st name, further emphasizing his potential and the league's commitment to young talent.

Auction details

IPL 2025 mega auction: A look at the player categories

The IPL 2025 mega auction will see an interesting mix of players with different reserve prices. There are 81 players in the top Rs. 2 crore reserve price bracket, 27 players in the Rs. 1.5 crore category, and 18 players have set their base price at Rs. 1.25 crore. 23 have chosen the Rs. 1 crore reserve price. The diverse talent pool features established stars and promising newcomers like Suryavanshi, looking to make their mark on this global stage.

Player updates

Notable inclusions and exclusions in the IPL auction list

With 204 slots up for grabs (including 70 for overseas players), franchises will tactically maneuver through these categories to assemble balanced and competitive squads for the next season. Former England pacer James Anderson has also created a buzz by becoming the oldest player in the upcoming IPL auction at 42 years of age. However, notable misses include Jofra Archer and India's star senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara who aren't part of this year's player auction list.