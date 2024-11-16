Summarize Simplifying... In short Khawaja has observed a significant change in Virat Kohli's demeanor, evolving from an aggressive player to a more composed one.

He credits the Indian Premier League (IPL) for easing on-field tensions, as players build personal relationships off the field.

This sentiment is echoed by Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc, who have shared positive experiences with Kohli, further emphasizing his transformation.

Khawaja praised Kohli's evolution as a player (Image source: X/@ICC)

Khawaja highlights Virat Kohli's transformation from aggressive to composed player

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:47 am Nov 16, 202409:47 am

What's the story Veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja has recently spoken about Virat Kohli's evolution as a player. He said that while the former Indian captain was once known for his aggressive behavior on the field, especially against Australia, he has now become more composed. However, despite this change in demeanor, Khawaja warned that Kohli remains a formidable opponent in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, starting on November 22 in Perth.

Past incidents

Khawaja recalls Kohli's past confrontations with Australian players

Khawaja recalled a few incidents from Kohli's early days which showcased his fiery temperament. These included a rude gesture during a 2012 Test in Sydney, and heated exchanges with David Warner and Mitchell Johnson on the next tours. He also spoke about friction between Kohli and Steve Smith in limited-overs matches. But he said this aggressive side of Kohli has mellowed down over the years.

Player evolution

Khawaja's observations on Kohli's current demeanor

Khawaja noted that even though Kohli is still as passionate as ever about cricket, his attitude has changed a lot. He told cricket.com.au, "It's a very different Virat now, so you can go and have a joke with him ... (but) he still scores runs against you." This highlights Kohli's evolution from an aggressive player to a more friendly person off the field.

IPL impact

IPL's role in diffusing tension between players

Khawaja also emphasized the Indian Premier League's (IPL) role in easing on-field tensions between players. He said traditional sledging has mostly gone away as players spend more time with each other in the IPL. The observation indicates a change in cricket dynamics, where personal relationships built off the field can affect on-field conduct and interactions.

Player insights

Carey and Starc share their experiences with Kohli

Alex Carey, who played against Kohli in India, revealed there were no attempts to provoke each other. He just batted well. Mitchell Starc, who played with Kohli in IPL for a couple of years, agreed. He said he has always enjoyed their battles and never tried to rile up Kohli. These statements only add weight to Khawaja's point about Kohli's evolution as a player.