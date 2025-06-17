What's the story

United States President Donald Trump is considering the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said as the US leader left the G7 Summit in Canada early.

Macron said that an "offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions" between the two nations.

Describing the move as a positive development, Macron said, "Right now I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected."