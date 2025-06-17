Trump made Iran-Israel ceasefire offer, says Macron at G7 Summit
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump is considering the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said as the US leader left the G7 Summit in Canada early.
Macron said that an "offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions" between the two nations.
Describing the move as a positive development, Macron said, "Right now I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected."
Diplomatic tension
Trump posts on Truth Social
At the same time, the French president said that he did not expect things to change in the coming hours, but "since the US assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change."
Trump told reporters he had to leave early for "obvious reasons," meaning the Israel-Iran conflict.
Throughout the day, he maintained that Iran should never possess a nuclear weapon.
Post
'Everyone should leave Tehran'
Then, in a Truth Social post, he urged everyone to "immediately evacuate Tehran!" adding, "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to."
At a morning meeting, Trump indicated that he had received signs from intermediaries that Iran wished to de-escalate the conflict.
However, Trump's decision to return to Washington early from the summit to brief his national security council allows him to escape a day when his G7 peers would have pressed him on Ukraine and trade issues.
Conflict escalation
Iran and Israel have been exchanging missile strikes since Friday
Since Friday, Iran and Israel have been exchanging missile strikes.
Iran claims over 224 of its citizens, mostly civilians, have died in the attacks.
Meanwhile, Israel says 24 of its people have been killed in Iranian retaliatory strikes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Associated Press that Israeli strikes have set Iran's nuclear program back a "very, very long time."
Ongoing operations
Netanyahu says Israeli strikes have set back Iran's nuclear program
He added he would "not be surprised" if the attacks toppled the Iranian government.
On ABC News, Netanyahu also said killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would not "escalate the conflict" but "end it."
Iran, on Monday, refused to negotiate a ceasefire with mediators Qatar and Oman.
An official, speaking to Reuters, said Iran would only consider serious negotiations after responding to Israeli preemptive strikes.
Iran made "clear that it will not negotiate while under attack," the official said.