What's the story

Israel's Cabinet has approved a six-week ceasefire agreement with Hamas, bringing a pause to the 15-month conflict early on Saturday.

The deal was announced by mediators Qatar and the United States but was delayed due to "last-minute complications," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, blaming them on Hamas.

The agreement involves the release of 33 hostages by Hamas within 42 days and Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian detainees in return.