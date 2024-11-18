Summarize Simplifying... In short An aide to Netanyahu, Feldstein, is facing charges for leaking classified documents to media outlets, including the Jewish Chronicle and Germany's Bild.

The leaks, which were sourced from an Israeli military reservist, aimed to shift public opinion in Netanyahu's favor by blaming Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, for stalled hostage negotiations.

The Israeli military and intelligence agency are investigating the matter further. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The allegations were revealed in court documents

Netanyahu aide leaked secret documents to influence public opinion

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:13 pm Nov 18, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Eliezer Feldstein, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been accused of leaking classified documents. The allegations were revealed in court documents released by Israel's Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court. The leaks were reportedly intended to sway public sentiment regarding hostage negotiations amid protests over the killing of six hostages by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Legal proceedings

Feldstein faces charges for leaking classified information

Feldstein was arrested earlier this month and is now facing prosecution for his actions. He and an unnamed accomplice have been charged with several offenses, including transferring classified information to harm the state and conspiracy to commit a crime. The leaked documents were published in media outlets such as the UK-based Jewish Chronicle and Germany's Bild, aiming to shift public opinion in favor of Netanyahu.

Leak motive

Leaked documents intended to blame Hamas leader for stalled talks

The Times of Israel reported the leaks were aimed at putting the blame on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar for stalled hostage negotiations. The reports claimed Israeli protests were inadvertently helping Hamas. Even as Sinwar and another Hamas leader hardened their stance in talks, a major sticking point was Netanyahu's additional demands. These included control over strategic routes in Gaza, which were unacceptable to Hamas.

Document source

Feldstein obtained secret documents from Israeli military reservist

Reportedly, Feldstein got hold of the secret documents from an Israeli military reservist non-commission officer (NCO) who had obtained them illegally. The military later learned of the leak, which they deemed harmful to their operations and hostage rescue efforts. After a preliminary investigation by the Israeli Army's information security department, military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi asked Shin Bet, Israel's domestic intelligence agency, to probe further.