Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, accused of a massacre killing 1,200, was killed in combat, marking what Israel's PM Netanyahu calls "the beginning of the end" of the Gaza conflict.

US President Biden sees this as a potential gateway to political settlements in Gaza.

However, Iran and Hezbollah warn that Sinwar's death could escalate resistance and inspire future generations towards Palestine's liberation.

IDF confirmed Sinwar's death in a social media post

Video: Footage of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's last moments released

By Chanshimla Varah 11:35 am Oct 18, 202411:35 am

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released drone footage of the final moments of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar. The video shows Sinwar in a damaged house, surrounded by rubble and trying to hit the drone with an object. The IDF's international spokesperson LTC Nadav Shoshani confirmed his death in a succinct social media post stating, "Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar."

Political reactions

Sinwar's death marks 'beginning of the end' of Gaza war

Sinwar was allegedly behind the October 7, 2023, massacre, in which 1,200 were killed. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sinwar's death an "important landmark" in breaking Hamas's rule, marking it as "the beginning of the end" of the Gaza conflict. US President Joe Biden also weighed in on the development, calling it "a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world." He said the event could open the door for possible political settlements in Gaza.

Twitter Post

Last moments of Sinwar

International response

Sinwar's killing would only fuel regional resistance: Iran

However, Iran's mission to the United Nations took a different view, saying Sinwar's killing would only fuel regional resistance and inspire future generations toward Palestine's liberation. Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group in Lebanon, also announced "the transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with Israel" following Sinwar's killing. Sinwar was reportedly killed in combat alongside two other terrorists in the city of Rafah on Wednesday.