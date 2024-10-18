Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian spy, Vikash Yadav, who allegedly plotted the assassination of a US citizen of Indian origin, Pannun, is now on the FBI's 'wanted' list.

Yadav and his accomplice, Nikhil Gupta, are charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering, facing up to 20 years in prison.

The plot, involving a $100,000 hitman contract, was foiled by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2023.

Vikash Yadav was born in Haryana

Ex-Indian spy who plotted Pannun's assassination on FBI's 'wanted' list

By Chanshimla Varah 11:01 am Oct 18, 202411:01 am

What's the story The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a "wanted" poster and an arrest warrant against Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee. He is accused of masterminding a plot to assassinate United States citizen and Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Yadav is no longer employed by the Indian government. Born in 1984 in Haryana, India, Yadav allegedly used the alias "Amanat" to communicate with his co-conspirator.

Legal proceedings

Yadav charged by US Justice Department

The US Justice Department has also charged Yadav in a second superseding indictment in the Southern District of New York. His alleged co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, was previously charged and extradited to the US. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Yadav conspired with a criminal associate to attempt an assassination on US soil. Wray stressed that the FBI will not tolerate acts of violence against individuals exercising their First Amendment rights.

Investigation details

DEA traces assassination attempt back to Yadav

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) thwarted the assassination attempt in 2023 and traced it to Yadav. "Last year, this office charged Nikhil Gupta for conspiring to assassinate a U.S. citizen of Indian origin on US soil...But, as alleged, Gupta did not work alone," Attorney Damian Williams said. "Today, we announce charges against an Indian government employee, Vikash Yadav, who orchestrated the plot from India and directed Gupta to hire a hitman to murder the victim."

Plot execution

Yadav's role in assassination plot detailed

In May 2023, Yadav allegedly enlisted Gupta to plan the murder of Pannun. Gupta approached a DEA confidential source, thinking they were a criminal associate, to hire a hitman. The undercover officer was promised $100,000 for the murder, with $15,000 paid as an advance. The US Justice Department said that around June 2023, Yadav gave Gupta personal information about the victim and instructed him to update on the plot's progress.

Charges

Yadav and Gupta could serve up to 20 years

Both Yadav and Gupta of India have been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire; and conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will impose a sentence after examining the United States Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory circumstances.