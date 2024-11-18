Summarize Simplifying... In short The US is set to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, including the ATACMS and Storm Shadow, capable of striking deep into Russia, a move that has sparked fears of escalating the conflict.

Meanwhile, North Korea is bolstering Russia's efforts with troops and munitions, adding to the tension.

Meanwhile, North Korea is bolstering Russia's efforts with troops and munitions, adding to the tension.

Amidst this, Ukraine views the US's decision as a crucial defensive strategy, even as the potential for a major assault looms.

Zelenskyy had been pushing for the approval

How long-range missiles striking Russia could reshape Ukraine war dynamics

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:58 pm Nov 18, 202412:58 pm

What's the story United States President Joe Biden has approved Ukraine's use of American-supplied long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia. The decision comes after North Korea sent thousands of troops to aid Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been pushing for the approval, arguing that the previous US restrictions hampered Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian attacks on its cities and infrastructure.

Missile details

ATACMS rockets: Ukraine's new defense against Russia

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) rockets are expected to be used for these strikes. Built by Lockheed Martin, these missiles can travel up to 306km and carry a 227kg class blast fragmentation warhead. They are known for their high speed and difficulty to intercept owing to a specialized GPS system and cluster munitions that release hundreds of bomblets on detonation.

Additional firepower

Storm Shadow missiles: Another weapon in Ukraine's arsenal

Along with the ATACMS, the British/French-made Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missile has also been provided by the United Kingdom. Previously limited to targets within Ukraine and occupied Crimea, this missile can travel as far as 550km. It flies low after launch to avoid detection and employs an infra-red seeker to acquire targets.

Escalation fears

Russia warns of potential escalation following Biden's decision

Biden's decision has raised fears of an escalation of the conflict. Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, warned that letting Ukraine strike deep into Russia could lead to World War Three. Russian President Putin said such actions would mean direct NATO involvement in the conflict.

Strategic move

Ukraine sees Biden's decision as crucial for defense

Serhii Kuzan, Chairman of the Ukrainian Security and Co-operation Centre, emphasized how important this decision is for Ukraine. He said that although it may not change the course of the war, it could help level the playing field as a major assault by Russian and North Korean troops is anticipated soon. The Biden administration had earlier delayed supplying certain advanced weapons to Ukraine over Russia's reaction.

Conflict intensifies

North Korea's support for Russia intensifies conflict

North Korea has sent as many as 12,000 troops to assist Russia in recapturing territory lost to Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. US and South Korean intelligence officials say North Korea has also supplied Russia with a substantial amount of munitions. The development comes as Donald Trump's recent presidential election victory adds to the uncertainty of future US military support for Ukraine.