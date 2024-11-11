Summarize Simplifying... In short The Trump administration, with key players like JD Vance and Elon Musk, could potentially speed up the development of self-thinking AI due to a possible relaxation of regulations.

However, this has sparked a debate in the tech community, with some fearing an unregulated rush towards AI development, while others are hopeful.

The uncertainty is further fueled by Trump's plan to reverse Biden's AI restrictions and the skepticism of AGI's arrival in the next four years.

Trump previously called AI "alarming" and "scary"

Trump presidency could fast-track the arrival of self-thinking AI

By Akash Pandey 02:25 pm Nov 11, 202402:25 pm

What's the story The prospect of Donald Trump being re-elected as US President in 2024 has sparked heated discussions in the AI community. There's a growing fear that his administration's policies could accelerate the arrival of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Despite Trump previously calling advanced AI "alarming" and "scary," many think his administration could accelerate the path to AGI.

Policy shapers

Key influencers in Trump's administration

Incoming Vice President JD Vance, and leading AI investor Elon Musk are expected to play a major role in shaping the administration's AI policies. This has fueled speculation of a potential relaxation of regulations. The possibility of looser controls has drawn mixed reactions in the tech community, with some being hopeful and others raising concerns. OpenAI's Steven Heidel even proposed that Trump could be remembered as the "AGI president."

Rising apprehensions

Public concerns over AGI under Trump's leadership

On Reddit's r/Singularity forum, users were anxious about what AGI would mean under Trump. The President-elect is known for his limited technical expertise and a penchant for power. One user described the political situation as an impending "Apocalypse in giant neon letters." Concerns were also raised about potential influencers like Musk and Robert F Kennedy Jr., who could contribute to a hasty approach toward AI development.

Regulatory debates

Vance's potential influence and Thiel's stance on AGI

The possible influence of Peter Thiel-backed Vance has also contributed to the fears. Thiel is famously skeptical of government oversight and recently voiced concerns over AGI being overregulated. Trump's plan to undo outgoing President Joe Biden's AI restrictions has also stoked fears of unregulated AI development under him. But this is all contingent on AGI actually coming to fruition in the next four years, a timeline even Thiel is skeptical of.