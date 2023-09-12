Kim Jong-un reaches Russia in his armored luxury train

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 12, 2023 | 05:46 pm 3 min read

Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, traveling from Pyongyang on his heavily armored luxury train

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly arrived in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, traveling from Pyongyang on his heavily armored luxury train. Nicknamed the "moving fortress," the train reportedly features 90 carriages, bulletproof windows, and reinforced walls and floors to protect against explosives, making it so heavy that it can't go beyond 59kmph.

Why does this story matter?

This is Kim's first foreign trip in four years, his last one also being to Vladivostok in 2019. The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States (US), which accused the former of planning to supply weapons to Moscow for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Geopolitical equations aside, Kim's train has attracted attention due to its slow speed compared to high-speed trains in North Korea's neighboring countries running at over 300kmph.

Over 20 hours for 1,180km

The North Korean leader reportedly uses the armored train for international travel. Since coming to power in 2011, he has made seven overseas trips. Kim is estimated to have spent around 20 hours on the 1,180km journey from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, BBC reported. Both countries share around 17km of terrestrial border and have connecting rail networks, which also link to China. Notably, Pyongyang, Moscow, and Beijing are also part of an eastern bloc opposing the US-dominated world order.

Believed to be more secure and luxurious

Kim's preference for train travel may be due to following family tradition and showing respect for his elders. The train offers more flexibility in unforeseen circumstances, including attacks, and provides more security and luxury than flying. South Korea's media has claimed that Kim's father and grandfather's fear of flying was possibly triggered after witnessing the explosion of their jet during a test flight. However, Kim reportedly flew frequently during his boarding school days in Switzerland.

Continuing family's legacy

Kim's grandfather, Kim Il-sung, began the tradition of long-distance train travel, taking trips to Vietnam and Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, his father, Kim Jong-il, was afraid of flying and once took a 20,000km round trip from Pyongyang to Moscow in 2001, which took about 24 days. Kim now continues the family tradition, believing the armored train provides more security and luxury than flying.

Here's what's available on train

The train has 21 bulletproof carriages with luxurious leather sofas and conference rooms. Bedrooms are equipped with satellite phones and flat-screen televisions. The train offers a gourmet menu, including fresh lobster and red wine. It also has logistical support, including Soviet-made Ilyushin-62 (Il-62) transport planes and Mi-17 helicopters. Moreover, around 100 security agents are usually sent ahead of the train to sweep for potential threats, while power is turned off at upcoming stations to prevent other trains from moving.

