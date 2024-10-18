Summarize Simplifying... In short Following Yahya Sinwar's death, potential successors for Hamas leadership include his brother Mohammed Sinwar, his deputy Khalil Al-Hayya, former leader Khaled Meshaal, and Hussam Badran.

Each candidate brings a unique approach, from hardline stances to diplomatic negotiations.

Sinwar was killed on October 16

After Yahya Sinwar's killing, who is likely to lead Hamas

What's the story The death of Yahya Sinwar, a top leader of Hamas, has left the organization in uncertainty as it looks for a new leader. Israel confirmed that Sinwar was killed during an Israeli Defense Force raid in Rafah, Gaza. The development comes days after he was promoted to overall leader of Hamas after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in July.

Leadership contenders

Potential successors emerge in Hamas leadership race

Among the likely successor is Mohammed Sinwar, who is Sinwar's younger brother and a senior commander in Hamas's military wing. Although he has kept a low public profile, his family connections and respect within Hamas make him a potential successor. If he is chosen, his leadership could mean a continuation of Sinwar's hardline stance.

Diverse candidates

Other potential leaders bring varied approaches

Khalil Al-Hayya, who was Sinwar's deputy and has been engaged in ceasefire negotiations with Israel, is another possible successor. His leadership could guide Hamas toward diplomacy. Khaled Meshaal, Hamas's former leader from 2004 to 2017 and currently in Qatar, is also in the fray owing to his international connections. Hussam Badran is also viewed as a likely candidate for leadership.

Official reactions

Israeli Prime Minister and White House react to Sinwar's death

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sinwar's assassination "an important landmark in the decline of the rule of Hamas." The White House has indicated that this development could pave the way for the return of hostages and an end to the war in Gaza. US President Joe Biden said he had urged Netanyahu to "also make this moment an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas."