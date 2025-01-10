What's the story

The United States Supreme Court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's attempt to delay his sentencing in a New York hush-money case.

The narrow 5-4 vote opened the way for Judge Juan M Merchan to move ahead with the sentencing on Friday.

Trump was found guilty of trying to cover up a $130,000 payment purportedly made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in 2006, which he denies.