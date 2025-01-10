Trump's plea to delay sentencing in hush money case rejected
What's the story
The United States Supreme Court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's attempt to delay his sentencing in a New York hush-money case.
The narrow 5-4 vote opened the way for Judge Juan M Merchan to move ahead with the sentencing on Friday.
Trump was found guilty of trying to cover up a $130,000 payment purportedly made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in 2006, which he denies.
Sentencing impact
Court majority finds sentencing won't burden transition
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, along with the court's three liberal justices, denied Trump's emergency motion.
The court's majority opinion said that the sentencing would not significantly burden Trump's presidential transition.
This was despite Trump's attorneys arguing for a delay, citing presidential immunity and potential disruptions during the transition period.
Appeal plans
Trump to receive 'unconditional discharge,' plans appeal
Judge Merchan has said that Trump will get an "unconditional discharge," which means no jail time, fines, or probation will be imposed.
Trump said he respects the court's decision but intends to appeal the conviction.
Speaking at a dinner with Republican governors, he said, "I think it was actually a very good opinion for us because you saw what they said, but they invited the appeal and the appeal is on the bigger issue."
Case criticism
Trump criticizes case as politically motivated
On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump maintained his innocence and criticized the case as a politically motivated "weaponization" of the justice system.
The hush-money case involves 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to personal matters rather than official presidential acts.
The charges relate to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Daniels during the 2016 election by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.