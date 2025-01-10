Elon Musk hosts X talk with German far-right frontwoman
What's the story
In a surprising move, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has thrown his weight behind the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of the country's national election.
Musk endorsed the party during a live-streamed conversation with the AfD's candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, on his social media platform X.
The broadcast drew over 190,000 viewers.
Political stance
Musk criticizes Germany's policies, supports far-right parties
Musk introduced Weidel as "the leading candidate to run Germany" and urged voters to support the AfD.
He warned failing to do so would worsen conditions in the country, saying "Only AfD can save Germany. End of story."
During their discussion, Musk criticized Germany's energy policy, bureaucracy, and immigration system.
He compared media treatment of the AfD to Adolf Hitler's treatment of pro-Jewish voices in the 1930s.
Leadership critique
Musk's criticism of German leaders sparks controversy
Musk, who is expected to have an adviser role in Donald Trump's new administration, has become increasingly vocal in his support for far-right parties in Europe.
He had previously criticized German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, both from the center-left Social Democrats party.
He had labeled Steinmeier a "tyrant" for his criticism of the AfD and called for Scholz's resignation following a car attack at a Christmas market.
External interference
European leaders express concern over Musk's political involvement
The political interventions of Musk have caused concern among European leaders.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez accused Musk of undermining democracy without naming him directly.
France's foreign minister called for stronger EU laws to prevent external interference.
However, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defended Musk, stating she does not see a threat to democracy from him.
Meloni's government is presently considering a communications security contract relying on Starlink, which is part of Musk's SpaceX firm.