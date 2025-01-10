Musk introduced Weidel as "the leading candidate to run Germany" and urged voters to support the AfD.

He warned failing to do so would worsen conditions in the country, saying "Only AfD can save Germany. End of story."

During their discussion, Musk criticized Germany's energy policy, bureaucracy, and immigration system.

He compared media treatment of the AfD to Adolf Hitler's treatment of pro-Jewish voices in the 1930s.