Xmail could be an alternative to Gmail

Musk readying Gmail rival? Here's what he said about Xmail

By Mudit Dube 06:18 pm Dec 18, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the tech mogul who heads Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and social media platform X, might be working on a new email service called Xmail. The speculation stemmed from a tweet by web researcher Nimi Owji, who proposed that an @x.com email address could possibly tempt him away from Gmail. Musk replied, "Interesting. We need to rethink how messaging, including email, works overall."

Service outlook

Musk's vision for a simplified email service

In another tweet, Musk revealed launching an email service is "on the list of things to do." This has sparked speculation about what the proposed Xmail service would be like. While no official details have been shared, Musk's response to an X user hints at wanting an email service that makes communication easier. The goal seems to be making an email system like a simple direct message (DM) inbox, without complicated formatting and cluttered threads.

Public response

User reactions and potential challenges for Xmail

The prospect of an Xmail service has already triggered a heated debate on social media. Some users are excited for the launch, with one saying, "I can't wait for Xmail. It will be the only mail I use once it comes." Others have proposed incorporating Grok AI as an email assistant on the platform. However, experts say that while building such a platform could be easy, scaling it to Gmail's 2.5 billion user base could be difficult.