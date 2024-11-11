Summarize Simplifying... In short AI company X is testing its Grok chatbot for free in New Zealand, targeting users with accounts older than a week and linked to a valid phone number.

X offering Grok AI chatbot for free to select users

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:58 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Social networking platform X is expanding access to its AI chatbot Grok, a product of Elon Musk's xAI. Previously, the chatbot was exclusive to Premium subscribers, but now, it's being tested for free users in select regions. TechCrunch confirmed the development after multiple app researchers and users reported about a complimentary version of Grok, being available in certain areas over the weekend.

New Zealand users get 1st access to free Grok

The first testing of Grok for non-paying users is ongoing in New Zealand. A researcher named Swak on X, has disclosed that there are usage restrictions for this trial phase. These include 10 queries every two hours using the Grok-2 model, 20 queries every two hours with the Grok-2 mini, and a maximum of three image analysis questions per day.

To be eligible for the free version of Grok, users need to meet certain criteria. Their account must be at least a week old and linked to a valid phone number. The move to offer Grok for free is viewed as xAI's strategy to expand its user base, and speed up feedback for product improvement.

Grok-2, the upgraded version of the chatbot with image generation capabilities, was introduced by xAI in August. It is powered by Black Forest Labs's FLUX.1 model. Recently, the company enhanced the model with image understanding abilities. However, these features were previously only accessible to Premium and Premium+ users on X's platform. With this new strategy, xAI hopes to compete more effectively against other market players like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.