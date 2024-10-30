Summarize Simplifying... In short LinkedIn is testing a new AI-powered tool, the 'Hiring Assistant', designed to streamline recruitment tasks.

LinkedIn unveils AI-powered 'Hiring Assistant' for recruiters: How it works

By Akash Pandey 10:25 am Oct 30, 202410:25 am

What's the story LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has introduced its first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) tool — Hiring Assistant. The new product will simplify a range of recruitment processes, from converting short notes into comprehensive job descriptions to finding potential candidates. The company calls the move a major step in its AI journey, one specifically focused on improving the experience of recruiters. Hiring Assistant is primarily trained on LinkedIn data, covering one billion users, 68 million companies, and 41,000 skills.

The Hiring Assistant is being tested by a handful of customers, including AMD, Canva, Siemens, and Zurich Insurance. It will be available more widely in the coming months. This development highlights LinkedIn's commitment to AI integration. The company has been leveraging Microsoft's OpenAI partnership to develop a range of AI tools powered by APIs from OpenAI's GPT large language model. Last year, LinkedIn unveiled learning coaches, marketing campaign assistants, candidate sorters, writing and job hunting helpers, and profile refreshers.

The Hiring Assistant lets recruiters upload detailed job descriptions or just mention what they are looking for. These details are then utilized to create a list of qualifications and a first batch of candidates to interact with. The AI tool is programmed to search on the basis of skills and not other factors like location or education, Hari Srinivasan, LinkedIn's VP of product, said. It can also integrate with third-party job application tracking systems.

LinkedIn plans to add more features to the Hiring Assistant, including messaging and scheduling support for interviews and handling follow-ups when candidates have questions — before or after an interview. These enhancements would cover a range of administrative tasks and some decision-making aspects of recruitment. Unlike many other AI features released by LinkedIn, the Hiring Assistant is mainly targeted at its B2B business, the products it offers to the recruitment industry.