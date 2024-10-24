Summarize Simplifying... In short NVIDIA's CEO, Huang, has lauded India's potential to become a leader in AI exports, marking a significant shift in its global IT role.

To facilitate this, NVIDIA has partnered with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services to build AI infrastructure and accelerate AI adoption in India.

Huang also dismissed fears of AI replacing jobs, stating that AI will enhance job performance rather than eliminate it.

NVIDIA has partnered with Reliance Industries and Tata Communications to build AI infrastructure in India

NVIDIA CEO praises India's AI potential, signs deal with Reliance

By Akash Pandey 05:15 pm Oct 24, 202405:15 pm

What's the story NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has predicted a massive growth in India's computing capabilities. Speaking at the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai, Huang said that "India is very dear to the world's computer industry." He added, "NVIDIA's ecosystem in India is very rich; 2024 will see a 20 times growth in compute capacities in India."

AI leadership

Huang foresees India as future AI export leader

Huang also predicted that India, which is now a major software export hub, is on the cusp of becoming an AI export leader. "India exported software; in the future, India will export AI," he said. This transition would mark a major change in the country's IT sector and its role in the world.

Strategic partnership

Collaboration with Reliance Industries for AI infrastructure

In a major development, Huang announced NVIDIA's partnership with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to build AI infrastructure in India. The goal of this partnership is to make AI as accessible as broadband services across the nation. As part of this effort, Reliance is launching a full suite of tools and platforms, dubbed Jio Brain, to accelerate AI adoption and improve customer service with data-driven insights.

AI adoption

Tata Consultancy Services and NVIDIA join forces

Ahead of the summit, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a new NVIDIA business unit to accelerate AI adoption among its clients. The unit will allow enterprises to leverage insights from TCS's global centers of excellence and NVIDIA's AI platform. The idea is to deliver industry-specific solutions across sectors, taking another step toward widespread AI integration in India.

Infrastructure development

NVIDIA and Tata Communications partner for AI infrastructure

Tata Communications also announced a partnership with NVIDIA for accelerated computing, further bolstering India's AI infrastructure. Huang also revealed that NVIDIA is working with data center company Yotta to set up fundamental computing infrastructure in the country. These partnerships highlight the increasing commitment of global tech giants toward making India a future leader in AI exports.

Addressing job fears

Huang dismisses AI job fears

Addressing concerns about rising AI in tech, Huang emphasized that AI will "absolutely not take away a job", adding, "but the person who uses AI to do a job better will take away the job." Huang also took a moment to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling, "PM Modi asked me to speak to his cabinet about AI six years ago. He was the first national leader to make such a request."