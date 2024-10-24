Summarize Simplifying... In short The latest iOS 18.2 update is set to offer users more control over their default apps, including phone and messaging services.

This change, largely influenced by EU regulations, also introduces features like call filtering, password management, and keyboard options.

This change, largely influenced by EU regulations, also introduces features like call filtering, password management, and keyboard options.

Notably, the update also supports Rich Communication Services (RCS), marking a significant step towards increased flexibility in Apple's iPhones.

iOS 18.2 will let you choose default phone, messaging apps

By Mudit Dube 04:56 pm Oct 24, 202404:56 pm

What's the story Apple has announced that its upcoming iOS 18.2 update will allow iPhone users across the globe to choose their favorite default apps for calling and messaging. The move comes as a surprise as initial speculations suggested that the feature would be limited to European Union (EU) users. The news was confirmed on Apple's developer website and first spotted by 9to5Mac in the first iOS 18.2 developer beta released today.

Enhanced customization

iOS 18.2 introduces new section for managing default apps

The iOS 18.2 update brings a dedicated section in the settings menu to manage default apps. This includes previously reassignable defaults like browser or email app, and even extends to other options like call filtering, passwords, and keyboards. The same list of options is available to US users who have downloaded the beta version of this update.

Regulatory response

Apple's flexibility in response to EU regulations

Over the last year, Apple has made its iPhones a lot more flexible, mostly due to EU regulations. The regulatory pressure has also resulted in Rich Communication Services (RCS) support being added to iOS 18. However, major features such as support for alternative app stores and browser engines have mostly been limited to the EU until now.