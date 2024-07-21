In short Simplifying... In short Apple's upcoming iOS 18 will allow users to open any app from the lock screen, replacing the current flashlight and camera shortcuts.

With iOS 18, you can use apps from your iPhone lock screen

How to access apps without unlocking your iPhone?

By Akash Pandey 05:50 pm Jul 21, 202405:50 pm

What's the story iOS 18 is set to revolutionize the user experience by introducing a range of new features. One of the key updates includes the ability to open any app directly from the lock screen. This development is part of Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance customization options on their devices. Furthermore, users will now have the option to lock specific apps requiring Face ID or a passcode for access, adding an extra layer of security and privacy.

Preference

Users can set any app of their choice

The ability to open any app from the lock screen is made possible by Apple's decision to allow customization of lock screen shortcuts. Currently, these shortcuts are set to open the flashlight on the left side and the camera on the right side. However, with iOS 18, users can replace these with any app of their choice, further enhancing user experience.

What's more?

iOS 18 to offers enhanced customization and privacy options

In addition to lock screen access, iOS 18 offers users the ability to hide apps from their home screen for added privacy. Users can also customize app icons on the home screen by moving them around or selecting a color theme. The new operating system introduces a "Send Later" feature for messages, allowing users to schedule when their messages will be sent. iOS 18 is set to support Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages, a significant upgrade for iPhone users.

Update rollout

Public beta now available for adventurous users

The stable version of iOS 18 is expected to be released in September. However, adventurous users can install the iOS 18 Public Beta now. This version is recommended over the Developer Beta as it is released after major issues have been patched by Apple. To install the iOS 18 Public Beta, users can navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on their iPhone and follow the provided directions to install it.