Some Apple Intelligence features may be put behind a paywall
Apple is reportedly developing strategies to monetize certain advanced capabilities within its Apple Intelligence suite of AI features, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant will initially offer a variety of artificial intelligence (AI) features for free to owners of the latest iPhone 15 models. However, with plans to expand the service and introduce more features and partnerships, some offerings may soon come with a price tag.
Subscription model for advanced AI capabilities
The additional capabilities within Apple Intelligence would require a subscription fee, marking a significant shift from the existing model where AI features are provided at no cost. The paid subscription service model could be integrated into the existing iCloud+ service. In addition to OpenAI, the company is also in talks with other providers such as Google for potential AI partnerships.
Official timeline for paid subscription yet to be revealed
Apple's move toward a subscription model aligns with the broader industry trend of offering premium features for a fee. As the technology evolves, the introduction of a subscription model could offer users access to even more sophisticated AI features, enhancing the overall user experience. While there is no official timeline for introducing any additional paid features, it is suggested that Apple will likely wait until more users have iPhones capable of running Apple Intelligence, ensuring a large user base.