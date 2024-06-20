In brief Simplifying... In brief Snapchat is launching a suite of AI tools, including a Lens Studio update, to help creators design custom AR effects.

The new features allow creators to transform a user's face, body, and surroundings in real-time, generate 3D assets from images or text, and create 3D character heads that mimic user expressions.

Users can expect to see these new lenses in the coming months, with creators starting to use the model by year's end. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The AI can instantly alter reality using text prompts

Snapchat's on-device AI model changes user background, clothing in real-time

By Akash Pandey 10:07 am Jun 20, 202410:07 am

What's the story Snapchat has offered an early look at its upcoming on-device artificial intelligence (AI) model, capable of modifying a user's environment via augmented reality (AR). This innovative model will enable creators to change a text prompt into a custom lens, potentially leading to unique looks for users to experiment with and share. A GIF from Snapchat demonstrates this feature in action, showing a person's attire and backdrop changing in real-time, based on the text prompt "50s sci-fi film."

What's more?

New AI tools to simplify AR effect creation

Snapchat is also launching a suite of new AI tools aimed at making it easier for creators to produce custom AR effects. The latest Lens Studio update now includes new face effects, that allow creators to type a prompt or upload a picture to create a custom lens, that completely transforms a user's face. The suite also features an Immersive ML tool that applies a "realistic transformation over the user's face, body, and surroundings in real time."

Changes

Lens Studio update expands creators' toolkit

The Lens Studio update also introduces other AI tools that will enable lens creators to generate 3D assets from an image or text prompt, make face masks and textures, and construct 3D character heads that mimic a user's expression. According to TechCrunch, users can expect to see lenses using this new model in the coming months. Meanwhile, creators will be able to start crafting lenses with the model by the end of this year.