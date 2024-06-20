Snapchat's on-device AI model changes user background, clothing in real-time
Snapchat has offered an early look at its upcoming on-device artificial intelligence (AI) model, capable of modifying a user's environment via augmented reality (AR). This innovative model will enable creators to change a text prompt into a custom lens, potentially leading to unique looks for users to experiment with and share. A GIF from Snapchat demonstrates this feature in action, showing a person's attire and backdrop changing in real-time, based on the text prompt "50s sci-fi film."
New AI tools to simplify AR effect creation
Snapchat is also launching a suite of new AI tools aimed at making it easier for creators to produce custom AR effects. The latest Lens Studio update now includes new face effects, that allow creators to type a prompt or upload a picture to create a custom lens, that completely transforms a user's face. The suite also features an Immersive ML tool that applies a "realistic transformation over the user's face, body, and surroundings in real time."
Lens Studio update expands creators' toolkit
The Lens Studio update also introduces other AI tools that will enable lens creators to generate 3D assets from an image or text prompt, make face masks and textures, and construct 3D character heads that mimic a user's expression. According to TechCrunch, users can expect to see lenses using this new model in the coming months. Meanwhile, creators will be able to start crafting lenses with the model by the end of this year.