Snap Inc. claims to have achieved carbon neutrality

May 18, 2021

Snap Inc. proclaimed on Monday that it has become completely green. Addressing the environmental impact of its operations and steps it has taken to address them, the Snapchat creator announced that has become carbon neutral. The company's annul Citizen Snap report details its plans to minimize its greenhouse gas emissions and how it plans to combat climate change by mitigating its carbon footprint.

Carbon neutral

Snap's data centers will be powered using renewable energy

Detailing the process of its climate strategy, Snap aims to mitigate its carbon footprint by purchasing renewable energy to power its data centers. Tech companies don't generate greenhouse gases through conventional means of manufacturing, but Snap's data centers use up significant amount of electricity for processing images and videos shared on the app. Using renewable energy for powering data centers makes a huge difference.

Do you know?

Snap claims to have retroactively nullified carbon emissions since 2011

Snap claims that it is not just carbon neutral for its current scope of operations, but it is retroactively so. Meaning, it has calculated and offset its emissions dating back to its inception in 2011. It has achieved this feat by investing in forestry projects.

How do forestry projects help companies reduce their carbon footprint?

Forests are considered carbon sinks, meaning they absorb more carbon than they emit. Forests across the globe are estimated to absorb 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. Forestry projects offset the destruction of green cover occurring at an increasingly rapid pace.

Details

Snap's Spectacles brand of camera sunglasses will also go green

Like some of its Big Tech counterparts, Snap also manufactures its Spectacles brand of camera sunglasses. The company will rethink product design, material selection, components, and assembly to reduce environmental impact. As brands such as Apple and Nike come under fire for dealing with questionable suppliers, Snap has promised to ensure that its supply chain partners will also be in compliance with green policies.

No slave labor

Snap emphasizes workers' well-being following slave labor allegations against Apple

Admitting compliance of third-party suppliers is notoriously hard to implement and monitor, Snap plans to counter that by getting its partners to agree with "stringent Supplier Code of Conduct," with the company promising third-party audits to enforce compliance. Taking a page from the recent controversy regarding Apple's use of Chinese slave labor, Snap emphasizes that it will take steps to ensure workers' well-being.

Quote

Snap believes climate change 'disproportionately' affects people of color

"We also feel a moral imperative because we know climate change disproportionately impacts people of color. We are proud to be making our first big climate commitments and share what we are doing in our operations and on our platform to take action," wrote Snap.

Green metrics

Environmental group helps Snap meet Paris Climate treaty goals

Snap also promises to overhaul its facilities to target a 25 percent reduction in emissions by 2025. Additional steps include reducing emissions from business travels, vendors, and purchased goods as well as services by embracing climate-friendly options. These green metrics have been arrived in conjunction with the Science Based Targets initiative - a group helping companies meet Paris Climate treaty goals.