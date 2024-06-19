In brief Simplifying... In brief Meta AI has lifted restrictions on election-related queries in India, unlike Google which continues to enforce such limits globally.

Initially, Meta redirected political inquiries to the Election Commission's website during the Indian elections.

Meanwhile, Google directs such queries to Google Search via its Gemini AI app, with no clear timeline on when these restrictions will be lifted. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Meta AI started restricting election queries in April

Meta AI lifts restrictions on election-related queries in India

By Akash Pandey 05:21 pm Jun 19, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Meta has removed restrictions on election-related queries through its Meta AI chatbot in India, following the conclusion of the election process and the start of the new government's tenure. This change permits users to seek information about election results, politicians, and officeholders. TechCrunch confirmed the lifted restrictions by successfully obtaining answers from Meta AI about election results and political figures. It is important to note that the chatbot is still in the testing phase in India.

Google's stance

Google maintains limits on election-related questions

In contrast to Meta's decision, Google continues to enforce limits on election-related queries as part of its global restrictions. The tech giant launched its Gemini AI app for Android in India on Monday, with support for nine local languages. A Google spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that these limits are still being applied.

Policy implementation

Meta's initial block on political requests

The block on certain political queries was first implemented by Meta when the elections in India began in April. During this period, inquiries about politicians, candidates, officeholders, and political parties were redirected by Meta AI toward the Election Commission's website. A company spokesperson had previously explained, "This is a new technology, and it may not always return the response we intend, which is the same for all generative AI systems."

Global policy

Google's global policy on election queries

Google's global policy on election-related queries, implemented earlier this year, applies in any market where elections are taking place. The company redirects these queries to Google Search instead of providing direct answers through its Gemini AI app. Google spokesperson stated, "With major elections happening around the world this year, and out of an abundance of caution, we're restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses." It remains unclear when Google will lift the restrictions.