In brief Simplifying... In brief Get ready for a celestial treat! The Strawberry Moon, named by Native Americans marking the time to gather ripe strawberries, will grace the sky for three days from June 21.

For an optimal view, escape city lights and gaze southeast just after sunset.

Bonus: early risers might also spot Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter before dawn. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Moon is expected to appear unusually big and colorful

Strawberry Moon 2024: How to watch this spectacular celestial event

By Akash Pandey 03:21 pm Jun 19, 202403:21 pm

What's the story Space enthusiasts as well as skywatchers, are eagerly anticipating a unique celestial event this month, known as the Strawberry Full Moon. According to NASA's retired Program Executive, Gordon Johnston, this phenomenon will take place on June 21, when the Moon reaches its final phase at 9:08pm EDT (6:38 am IST, June 22). The Moon is expected to appear unusually large and bright, with a golden hue, making it a stunning spectacle for observers.

Observation tips

Best viewing experience

The Strawberry Moon will be visible for approximately three days, from Thursday evening to Sunday morning (local time). To best observe this event, skywatchers are advised to look toward the southeast sky just post sunset on June 21 (local time). For those seeking an optimal viewing experience, it is recommended to find a location away from city lights and light pollution.

Origin

Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

Despite its name, the Strawberry Moon does not actually resemble the color of a strawberry. The term 'Strawberry Moon' originates from Native American communities in the northeastern US, who used this day as a marker for gathering ripened strawberries in June. This rare phenomenon occurs once every 19-20 years, generally the day after the summer solstice, which is known as the longest day of the year.

Planetary visibility

Additional celestial sightings

In addition to observing the Strawberry Moon, skywatchers will also be able to spot Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter in the predawn skies. However, Mercury and Venus will be mostly lost in sunlight, for those in mid-northern latitudes. For those watching from south of the equator, Mars and Saturn will seem higher in the sky by the time the Sun comes up.