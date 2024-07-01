Epic Games seeks Fortnite's return to iOS in the EU
Epic Games has submitted its popular game Fortnite and the Epic Games Store to Apple for notarization, targeting a launch in the European Union. This action is a response to the special EU App Store rules introduced under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) earlier this year. The DMA legislation necessitated Apple to expand its iPhone software ecosystem to include alternatives to the App Store.
Seizing opportunity despite challenges
Due to Apple's hefty fees and strict compliance requirements, only a few companies have taken advantage of the new rules. Epic Games is one of them, which is set to make a significant impact with its submission. Fortnite was previously removed from the App Store in August 2020 after Epic Games breached App Store rules by offering a way to purchase in-game currency 'V-Bucks' without using Apple's in-app purchase system.
Epic Games advocates for DMA legislation
The DMA legislation has paved the way for Epic Games's return to iOS, a move that the company has strongly advocated for over the years. Epic hopes to see this legislation replicated in the US and other regions in addition to the EU. Under DMA regulations, gatekeepers like Apple are required to allow almost unrestricted access to third-party software on their platforms.
Notarization and core technology fee
Before launching, Epic must have its app notarized by Apple, which includes a human review process. This process has been criticized for being lengthy and opaque. Once approved, apps are subject to a Core Technology Fee of €0.50 per install per year when downloads exceed one million units. This fee also applies to app marketplaces like the Epic Games Store on every install.
Apple's fee structure under scrutiny
The Core Technology Fee means that for an EU user downloading Fortnite from the upcoming Epic Games Store, Epic will have to pay Apple €1 every year. Companies including Epic and Spotify have criticized these fees and other rules in Apple's alternative business terms, suggesting they are not in compliance with the DMA. The European Commission is currently investigating these claims and released a preliminary judgement last week stating that Apple's anti-steering policies are in breach.